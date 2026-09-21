Horatio Lord Nelson (Historic Lives)

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Horatio Lord Nelson (Historic Lives)

Horatio Lord Nelson (Historic Lives)

Horatio Nelson was undoubtedly Britain's greatest naval leader and perhaps the greatest sea commander of all time. Although his complex character often made him enemies he was an unrivalled seaman, an original and brave tactician and a charismatic leader.

This biography charts Nelson's career from his first naval posting, at the age of just 12, to his rapid rise through the ranks, his command of the Mediterranean Fleet in HMS Victory, the transformation of his reputation during the Nile Campaign and his heroic death at Trafalgar. The book examines the forces and events which shaped Nelson's life to discover the reasons for his extraordinary fame, both in his own time and to this day.