Heavo, Heavo, Lash Up & Stow

Product
£16.99

More Information

Heavo, Heavo, Lash Up and Stow

Ken Kimberley 

In "Oi Jimmy Knacker", Ken Kimberley recounted his memories of a childhood in the pre-war East End of London. "Heavo, Heavo, Lash up and Stow" continues his story, relating his experiences in the Royal Navy during the Second World War. Again, the book is illustrated in full colour throughout by Ken's own beautiful paintings and pen-and-ink sketches.