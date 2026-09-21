Hawker Tempest - Hawker’s Outstanding Piston-Engined Fighter

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Hawker Tempest

Hawker’s Outstanding Piston-Engined Fighter

Renowned aviation author Tony Buttler presents a detailed and fully illustrated account of the Hawker Tempest/ in service, from the prototypes to the last survivors. It includes 42 specially commissioned and highly accurate colour illustrations, as well as more than 140 black and white photographs. A listing of airframes is also included.