Hatching & Rearing Your Birds

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Hatching and Rearing Your Birds

Articles include incubator choice, caring for chicks, using broody hens, breeding options, expert advice and real life experiences.

Publisher : Kelsey Publishing Ltd (16 Oct. 2010)
Language : English
Paperback : 116 pages
ISBN-13 : 978-1907426070
Dimensions : 16.8 x 0.8 x 23.8 cm

 