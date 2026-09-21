Harwich Lifeboats - An Illustrated History

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Harwich Lifeboats - An Illustrated History


Harwich Lifeboat station is one of the busiest in Britain and is just one of the 230 RNLI stations based about Britain's coast. The Harwich lifeboat station is situated at the mouth of the River Stour & Orwell and opposite is Felixstowe the largest commercial port in the UK. Harwich has a lifeboat history dating from 1876 and has been home to the first steam lifeboat "Duke of NorthumberlandA" in 1890 and in 1996 the first Severn class lifeboat to be stationed in England was at Harwich. Today there are two lifeboats stationed at Harwich - the off-shore Severn class lifeboat Albert Brown and the inshore Atlantic 75 lifeboat Sure and Steadfast. 2002 saw the completion of a new boathouse that provides crew training facilities, houses the in-shore lifeboat, public viewing area and souvenir shop. The two lifeboats cover area from Walton-on-the-Naze to Aldeburgh and 50 miles off-shore, this includes the various different rivers such as the Deben, Ore and Walton-back-waters. Illustrated with over 150 black & white and colour images, the book tells the story of this lifeboat station, as well as the daring rescues the many crews have undertaken.

Paperback: 192 pages
Publisher: Amberley Publishing (12 Oct 2011)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1848688768
ISBN-13: 978-1848688766
Author: Nicholas Leach