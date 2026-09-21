Greatest Tractors - County: 4WD Pulling Power

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County: 4WD Pulling Power

County: 4WD Pulling Power is a comprehensive collection of County stories collated from Tractor & Machinery and Ford & Fordson Tractors magazines and previously-unseen features. The book covers some of the earliest machines, such as the Full-Track and Four-Drive, that helped County get its feet-off the ground, before profiling some of the company’s best-selling tractors – propelling it to the point where it was one of the leaders in four-wheel drive tractor technology.