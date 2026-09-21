Great British Truck Rescue

Publisher: Kelsey Media Ltd

Paperback: 132 pages

ISBN-10: 1907426310

ISBN-13: 978-1907426315



The British truck industry was once a mighty empire. It wasn’t just a force to be reckoned with, it was THE force to be reckoned with. We designed and built and the rest of the world looked on and often copied. That is flattery of the highest order. Those halcyon times have gone, of course, and that’s not being negative or maudlin, just realistic.

Our roads are now constantly pounded by behemoths from the continent and, let’s be fair, they are pretty much loved by drivers and haulage firms alike for their comfort, reliability and sheer load-carrying capacity. But there’s something missing from these gargantuan projectiles – that something is character, and that character made our lorries stand out from the crowds and, in fact, still does.

Many, many famous names have come and gone in our vehicle industry – including cars and bikes – and that’s undeniably sad. By the same token, dozens of once-thriving factories have been demolished and replaced by supermarkets, housing estates or whatever other money-spinning creation (and for creation, feel free to insert whichever word you feel is appropriate) cash-hungry developers can dream up. But while such progress can destroy bricks and mortar, it can’t even come close to touching memories. They remain intact and unassailable and it’s thanks in no small part to the dedicated band of enthusiasts who do so much to keep our trucking scene alive.

Visit any show or spectate a road run and you’ll quickly grasp just how strong the movement is and how unshakeable the dedication. Every classic lorry you’ll see is somebody’s pride and joy that can represent many hundreds of hours of work invested in restoration, with sums of money that would make you blink – and probably the owners, too, if they cared or dared to add up their expenditure.

Some of these restorations have been carried out by professionals and others by keen amateurs with warm, spacious and well-equipped workshops and access to just about every tool and piece of equipment they need. Conversely, other trucks have been brought back to life with not a lot of money, but one great slice of enthusiasm. And sometimes, the work has been carried out in the open – and during the winter months. And there are also lorries on the circuit that have been treated to hardly any work. They have been maintained mechanically and preserved in as original condition as possible. For those owners, the idea isn’t – and never was – to win prizes, just to enjoy the vehicles for what they are and savour that wonderful feeling of nostalgia.

And it’s that very same sense of nostalgia that makes us delighted to present you with a selection of fine trucks from the 1930s to the early-1960s that would never have survived had it not been for the dedication of their owners. I won’t say I hope you enjoy reading about these classic trucks because I know you will. And I also know you’ll salute the enthusiasts who have kept them alive. Ted Connolly Editor Classic and Vintage Commercials