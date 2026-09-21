Gloster Javelin

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Gloster Javelin



The RAF's First Delta Wing Fighter

This is a detailed and well-illustrated account of the Gloster Javelin in service, from the prototype to the few remaining preserved examples. It features more than 65 specially commissioned and highly accurate side, four-view and squadron badge illustrations in full colour, with over 150 black and white and colour photographs and technical line drawings. A listing of all airframes is also included. 

 