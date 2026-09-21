Garratts and Guitars - Sixty trainspotting years Part 2 1985-2015 Hardback Book

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Garratts & Guitars : Sixty Trainspotting Years pt 2 - 1985 - 2015

John Stretton


The second part of John Stretton's sixty trainspotting years features his forays into the world of railways and other areas of interest during the period 1985 to 2015.By now a very profficient photographer John's submissions to the railway press coupled with his increasing output of books for both Silver Link and Past & Present publishing saw John visiting many new and past locations in the pursuit of all things railways. The first volume covering the first 30 years sold out within a month of publication and a reprint is already under consideration.