Flying Sailors at War - September 1939-June 1940. Northern Europe, Norway, North Sea, North and South Atlantic

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Flying Sailors at War

September 1939-June 1940. Northern Europe, Norway, North Sea, North and South Atlantic

Flying Sailors at War is an in-depth account of the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm air crew experiences during World War II, with information extracted from official records, memoirs and interviews. Volume I covers operations in Northern Europe, Norway, the North Sea and North and South Atlantic, from September 1939 to June 1940.