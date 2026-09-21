Fastest to Canada

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Fastest to Canada

Fastest to Canada

When Richard Oliff discovered that his great-uncle had been aboard HMT Royal Edward when it was torpedoed off Gallipoli in 1915, it set in train an absorbing line of research that resulted in this moving account of the short life of a former ocean liner, the 1,000 or so men who were lost with it, and the author's unique tribute to one of them.

Paperback: 144 pages
Publisher: Silver Link Publishing Ltd; First edition edition (24 May 2004)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1857942337
ISBN-13: 978-1857942330