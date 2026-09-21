Fancy Pigeons

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Fancy Pigeons

Fancy Pigeons

Fancy Pigeons covers all aspects of keeping and caring for Fancy Pigeons. Subjects such as housing, daily care and feeding are covered, as are the pros and cons of keeping free-flying and in aviaries. Attention is also given to picking the right breed, and to health, illnesses and fighting parasites. Altogether, this makes Fancy Pigeons a practical reference book for those who are considering keeiping Fancy Pigeons or alreasy have them.

Hardcover: 128 pages
Publisher: Rebo (30 April 2006)
ISBN-10: 9036614422
ISBN-13: 978-9036614429