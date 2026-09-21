Fabulous Feathers Remarkable Birds

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Fabulous Feathers Remarkable Birds

Fabulous Feathers, Remarkable Birds

Fascinating reading for anyone interested in birds and birding. Birds inspire devotion in millions of people worldwide. Through the ages they have played an important role in the life of man but now they need our help.

Escalating human populations threaten more than 12% of birds with extinction this century. In this book Rosemary Low explains why, giving ... more Birds inspire devotion in millions of people worldwide. Through the ages they have played an important role in the life of man but now they need our help.

Escalating human populations threaten more than 12% of birds with extinction this century. In this book Rosemary Low explains why, giving examples from all corners of the earth and recounts remarkable stories of bird life.

Paperback: 370 pages
Publisher: Blackie & Co Publishers Ltd (1 Nov 2002)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1903138493
ISBN-13: 978-1903138496