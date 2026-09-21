Enterprise to Endeavour Hardback Book

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Enterprise to Endeavour

Enterprise to Endeavour:
This is a tribute to the ten J-class yachts which were built and subsequently raced for the America's Cup and other trophies in British and American waters betwen 1930 and 1937. The author tells the story of this eventful decade, and recaptures the elegance of that far-off yachting scene and the whole flavour of its social background. He also recounts the revival of interest in these yachts and the restoration of nearly all those which have survived.

Hardcover: 160 pages
Publisher: Sheridan House & Adlard Coles Nautical; 4th edition (30 July 1999)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 0713651768
ISBN-13: 978-0713651768