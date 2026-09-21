Enjoying Birdwatching in Lancashire and Cumbria Hardback Book

Enjoying Birdwatching in Lancashire and Cumbria

By David Hindle

This glorious book features many of the best sites and nature reserves in North West England that are freely available to be explored and enjoyed. Enjoying bird watching in Lancashire and Cumbria highlights not only the wonderful birds, flora and fauna of the two counties but also the opportunities for walks, manageable for almost everyone, amidst stunning natural beauty. There is little doubt good exercise and a healthy lifestyle generates physical and mental awareness and indeed a sense of fulfillment. Where appropriate the author shares his knowledge as a historian too by describing sites of considerable archaeological or historic interest.

Bird watching walks is without doubt an original concept of David Hindle. It was originally conceived and developed by him to get the public into the beautiful countryside of Lancashire’s Bowland AONB., to share and enjoy his love of birds and all things natural in nature. The target area for readers is aimed at families thereby hopefully stimulating a life -long interest in the natural world with children. For the hiker there is a profusion of bracing walks; for the ornithologist there are gloriously coloured photographs and specialist comments on bird populations and conservation issues. More experienced naturalists and bird watchers will benefit by adding to their knowledge of sites and crucial habitats.

The author is dedicated to the cause of nature conservation. He was awarded the prestigious Marsh Christian Trust Community Wetland Conservation Award in 2019, on behalf of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust for services to wetland conservation. He is the author of seventeen books, on an eclectic range of subjects including co-author of the definitive work on Lancashire ornithology: the Birds of Lancashire and North Merseyside. Royalties from his books have been donated to worthy charities including the RSPB By sharing his ornithological knowledge David has been instrumental in motivating thousands to partake and enjoy a wonderful hobby so just get out there and enjoy!