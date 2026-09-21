Diesel and Electric Locomotives around the UK in the 80s and 90s Hardback Book

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Diesel and Electric Locomotives around the UK in the 80s and 90

Roger Rounce presents a round-the-UK tour of diesel and electric locomotives from Devon and Cornwall right the way up to Scotland and covering everything else in between.

This 192-page book takes in Vic Berry’s scrapyard, ‘The Factory’ at Old Oak, new Class 60s at Loughborough, Knottingley TMD, Class 58s at Euston during loss of overhead electric power, Eastfield TMD, last days of the ill-fated 'European’ at Shenfield and so much more. Informative and entertaining, it presents images of locos that many are lucky enough to remember seeing in their heyday and many will wish they had; the locomotives and locations will bring back many fond memories. Locomotive details include build date, scrapping date, names currently and previously held, other numbers carried, historical notes and personal reminiscences.