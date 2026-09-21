De Havilland Hornet & Sea Hornet - De Havilland’s Ultimate Piston-Engined Fighter

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De Havilland Hornet & Sea Hornet

De Havilland’s Ultimate Piston-Engined Fighter

Renowned aviation author Tony Buttler, with co-authors Collins and Derry, presents a detailed and fully illustrated account of the de Havilland Hornet and Sea Hornet in service, from the prototypes to the last surviving fragments. It includes 38 specially commissioned and highly accurate colour illustrations, as well as more than 220 black and white and colour photographs. A listing of airframes is also included.