Ultimate Music Guide - David Bowie The Complete Story Hardback Book

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£21.99

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Hardback book from the publishers of Uncut magazine

David Bowie - Ultimate Music Guide

This Ultimate Music Guide book combines classic old interviews with incisive new reviews of every Bowie album. It tells the story of how David Jones survived a host of failed ’60s groups, had a freak hit with “Space Oddity”, then began creating new sounds, new masterpieces and new personae with a speed and brilliance unmatched in rock history.

A4

148-pages