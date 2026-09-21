Creative Scenic Modelling

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Creative Scenic Modelling

John Parkinson

John Parkinson is a self-confessed 'scenery nut'. While for many people the tracks and trains are the most important element of a model railway layout, John revels in creating the scenic environment, which is complemented by the trains running through it. With all his layouts, his aim is to make a scene that gels, that looks like a composite whole, and has atmosphere. He is quick to stress that his is not the only, or necessarily the best, way to approach scenic modelling. He demonstrates that advanced, difficult-to-obtain skills are not needed - just practice and an urge to be creative, to develop a three dimensional representation of a particular scene, particularly in the smaller scales, where layouts can be more easily and quickly completed. In his personal, informal narrative, he describes how he has developed his modelling skills, and shares the techniques he has used for almost 30 years for his many popular exhibition layouts. Covering natural terrain, foliage, water, buildings, bridges, tunnels and the like to detailing and finishing touches, this book will inspire and instruct in equal measure.