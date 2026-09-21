Coasters of the Avon and Severn

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Coasters of the Avon and Severn

Title: Coasters of the Avon and Severn
Author: Bernard McCall


Coasters of the Avon and Severn is the first book in a proposed series looking in more detail at shipping activity in some areas. It covers a period of about 40 years.
It has a photo of a ship on each page plus a description. Whilst the ships may not be to everyones liking, the locations of the ships can be of interest to fans of this area.


Author: Bernard McCall
Paperback: 80 pages
Publisher: Bernard McCall
Language: English