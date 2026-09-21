Classic Touring

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Classic Touring

What better way to enjoy classic motoring than by taking a scenic drive through some of the more picturesque parts of Britain. Classic Touring is a highly illustrated guide to some fabulous driving routes throughout the UK. Using some of the most popular British classic cars, Classic Touring explores seven wonderful scenic routes – perfect for a day trip or even a longer weekend. From a Rolls Royce around Norfolk, a Morris Minor around Dorset, an MGB through Lincolnshire, a Triumph TR6 around Wales, a Jaguar around Hastings and the Cotswolds, plus a Mazda MX5 across the Pennines. There’s no better way to savour the best of Britain’s roads – Classic Touring makes the ideal travelling companion.

Paperback: 116 pages
ISBN-10: 1907426574
ISBN-13: 978-1907426575

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