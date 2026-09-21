Choosing Your Chickens

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Choosing Your Chickens

In-depth coverage of 30 popular breeds. Traditional favourites, Hybrids, Selected rare breeds & Battery hens.

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Kelsey Publishing Ltd
Language ‏ : ‎ English
Paperback ‏ : ‎ 172 pages
ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1873098952
ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1873098950
Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 16.8 x 0.9 x 23.8 cm