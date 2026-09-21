Buses & Trolleybuses Pt 7: South East & East Anglia

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British Buses, Trams & Trolleybuses Pt7,  South East & East Anglia

Henry Conn


The more than 150 photographs in this album were taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major bus and trolleybus operators in the South East and Anglian area, together with a few smaller but well-known companies, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles in locations from Canterbury to Ipswich and Great Yarmouth, and from Brighton to Lincoln.* Aldershot and District * Brighton & Hove * * Brighton Corporation * Colchester Corporation ** Eastbourne * Eastern Counties * East Kent * * Eastern National * Great Yarmouth * Grimsby * * Ipswich * Lincoln * Lincolnshire * Lowestoft * Maidstone Council * Maidstone & District * Reading * * Southdown * Thames Valley * * Orpington & District * North Downs * Safeguard, Guildford * * Southern Motorways * Tillingbourne Valley