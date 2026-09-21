Vol 56 Buses, Coaches & Recollections 1971

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Buses & Coaches Recollections 1971 vol 56

Henry Conn


The 56th volume in this growing series taking a nostalgic look at Britain's transport heritage...The aim of this series is to appeal to readers of all ages, perhaps for different reasons...In this volume: We travel back to the year 1971, as ever an eventful year, that included: * BBC Open University broadcasts begin * End of Morris Minor production * Daily Sketch ceases publication * Spaghetti Junction opens * Terms of British membership of the EEC agreed For the younger reader there are wonderful pictures of buses and coaches that they will never have seen. There will, for example, be half-cab single and double deckers the like of which are no longerin production. Some will be recognised from models and books, while others will be seen for the first time. For the older reader the books are designed to build into a collection placing road transport in the context of key events, thus providing an historical perspective of travel in times past. For those old enough to remember the years depicted, the series will, we hope, provide reminders for many of school days, time perhaps spent bus-spotting, depot visiting and generally visiting interesting locations!The books also make ideal theme gifts for the year of birth, marriage, retirement, starting work and other such events in life.