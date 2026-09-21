Brunel's Big Railway Hardback Book

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Brunel's Big Railway

Engineering genius Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Great Western Railway was not only bigger, wider and faster than any other of its day, but linked London to New York via his great steamships from Bristol. His unique broad gauge ‘super railway’ also connected Paddington to Plymouth and Penzance, and for decades was one of the wonders of the world.

More than two centuries on, many of his historic structures along the route have been given listed building protection so future generations can admire and enjoy them. This book looks at the history of the railway from London to Bristol and Brunel’s Great Western legacy that was to lead the company to even dizzier heights.