British Ferries (Glory Days)

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British Ferries (Glory Days)

Title: British Ferries (Glory Days)
Author: David L. Williams

Examines short sea ferry services in the years since the end of World War 2. The period covers the dramatic growth in the ferry business from the age when it ramained, as far as passenger traffic was concerned, expensive and exclusive, with ships designed with grand interiors, through to the boom years of roll-on/roll-off.

Author: David L. Williams
Paperback: 96 pages
Publisher: Ian Allan Publishing
Language: English
 