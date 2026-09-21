British Buses & Trolleybuses Part 1: The Midlands

Henry Conn
Henry Conn's interest in British buses, trams and trolleybuses began in the late 1950s in his native Aberdeen, and since then, armed with a variety of cameras and notebooks, he has travelled the length and breadth of the country photographing and recording the public transport scene. The first volume in this new regional series captures the vehicles of a wide variety of municipal and independent operators in their working environment from the 1950s to the mid-1970s. Many show the vehicles in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. A brief history of each company is followed by carefully selected photographs, the majority in colour and never before published, with informative captions describing not only the bus or trolleybus, but also other nostalgic details of the general street scene. The Midlands volume features the following operators: Barton Transport, Birmingham City, Burton upon Trent Corporation, Chesterfield Corporation, City of Oxford, Coventry Corporation, Derby Corporation, East Midland Motor Services, W. Gash & Sons, Leicester City Transport, Luton Corporation, Mansfield District Traction Company, Midland General Omnibus Co Ltd, Midland Red, Northampton Corporation, Nottingham City Transport, Nottingham & Derbyshire Traction Co, Potteries Motor Traction Company Ltd, South Notts, Stratford upon Avon Blue Motors Ltd, Trent Motor Traction Co Ltd, United Counties Omnibus Co Ltd, Walsall Corporation, West Bridgeford Urban District Transport, West Bromwich Transport Department, and Wolverhampton Corporation.
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