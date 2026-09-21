British Buses, Trams &Trolleybuses Part 5: South, and West Yorkshire

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British Buses, Trams & Trolleybuses, South &  West Yorkshire

Henry Conn


Images taken between 1951 and 1978. The majority are in colour and have never before been published. Covering all the major bus and trolleybus operators in the area, together with a few smaller but well-known companies, most of the pictures show the buses in pre-National Bus Company and Passenger Transport Executive liveries. They also, of course, provide nostalgic views of street scenes, shops and contemporary road vehicles.List of operators spread between Volumes 5:Bradford City Transport Department Halifax Corporation and Joint Omnibus Committee, and Calderdale JOC Hansons Buses Ltd Huddersfield Corporation and JOC Kippax & District Motor Co Ltd Leeds City Transport Mexborough & Swinton Traction Co Ltd Rotherham Corporation Transport Samuel Ledgard Ltd Sheffield Transport Department South Yorks Road Transport Todmorden Corporation Transport & Todmorden JOC West Riding Automobile Co Ltd West Yorkshire Road Car Co Ltd, including York-West Yorks York Pullman Bus Co Ltd Yorkshire Traction Co Ltd Yorkshire Woollen District Traction Co Ltd