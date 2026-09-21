Title: : Breaking Bad Habits in Parrots
Author: Greg Glendell
Parrots are among the most highly intelligent creatures that we routinely keep as pets, and they are capable of forming very close and rewarding relationships with their handlers. However, a parrot keeper must be prepared to devote quite a lot of time every day to his or her bird to ensure that it is content and mentally stimulated. An unhappy bird may easily develop a repertoire of problem behaviours, such as biting, screaming, feather plucking and nervousness. In this definitive book, a top behaviour consultant explains how best to keep a captive bird in a domestic environment and reveals what you can do to overcome any problem behaviours that your bird may already have developed. The book is divided into four sections: Parrots in the Wild covers the social and flocking behaviour of wild birds, birth and the growth to maturity, and species differences. The Science of Behaviours covers the language of parrots, typical behaviours and how to modify behaviour through training. Training to Avoid Bad Habits covers how to train a bird using positive reinforcement techniques to obey a variety of commands, such as 'Step Up', Step Down', Come to me', 'Fly off me', 'Take This' and 'Drop That'. Breaking Bad Habits covers how to overcome behavioural problems, such as biting and aggression, screaming, self-plucking and self-mutilation, nervousness, and destructiveness. The ideal book for all parrot owners.
Author: Greg Glendell
Paperback: 128 pages
Publisher: Interpet Publishing
Language: English
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