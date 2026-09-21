Ronny Bar Profiles - German Fighters of the Great War Vol 2 Hardback Book

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 Ronny Bar Profiles : German Fighters of the Great War Vol 2

By Ronny Bar

As the climax of the Great War approached, German engineers worked feverishly to push the boundaries of what was technically possible in single-seat fighter aircraft design. The result was a host of advanced fighting machines able to take on the very best of their Allied contemporaries.

Renowned profile artist Ronny Bar presents the second volume of his two-volume set depicting the most important German-built single-seat fighters operational during the war.

Ronny Bar Profiles – German Fighters of the Great War Volume II includes more than 470 colourful and highly detailed profiles of the most important German-built single-seat fighters operational during the war.

Where Volume I covered the early to mid-war period – the Fokker Eindecker to the Albatros D-V of 1917, this volume covers late-war period, from the Albatros D-Va in the autumn of 1917 to the revolutionary all-metal Junkers D-I of the last days of the war.

Together, the two volumes of Ronny Bar Profiles – German Fighters of the Great War cover the entire war with a grand total of more than 800 incredible profile artworks.

 

 

 