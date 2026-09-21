Dining at Speed: A Celebration of 125 Years of Railway Catering

Product
£16.99

More Information

Dining at Speed: A Celebration of 125 Years

By Chris de Winter - Hebron

  The first true dining car in the USA was Pullman's 'Delmonico' of 1868 and the concept arrived in Britain 125 years ago in the shape of the Great Northern Railway's ' Prince of Wales' of 1879. Thus was born the unique and magical experience of ' dining at speed' - enjoying a meal served at one's seat while an ever - changing landscape unfolds beyond the window.