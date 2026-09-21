BSA: Pictorial History of the Great British Marque Hardback Book

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£25.00

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Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) was the largest motorcycle maker in the world. The firm enjoyed a reputation for building quality, affordable machines, aimed at riders of all types, from the commuter to the sportsman. BSA was a byword for good, honest motorcycles for generations of riders. The BSA story from the early 1900s to the dark days of 1973, plus the later revivals and the rebirth of the marque in 2016 under new ownership, is illustrated with more than 200 evocative period images as well as press cuttings and sales literature.