Birmingham: The City Centre: Volume 1 - Past and Present

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Birmingham: The City Centre: Volume 1 - Past and Present

By David Harvey

The central area of Birmingham has seen considerable change during the last century. This photographic 'past and present' volume looks at the city's highways and byways, the Broad Street area, the 'Golden Mile' and 'Little Venice', and the civic buildings. It presents a fascinating record of changes in fashions, shop fronts, street furniture, advertising, transport, architecture and much more.