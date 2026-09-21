Birmingham In the Age of the Tram: The South Western Routes

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Birmingham in the age of the Tram - The South Western Routes

David Harvey

In this third volume, we venture on the 8-mile ride along the Bristol Road to the Lickey Hills, Rubery and Rednall, and to Cotteridge, Moseley and Alcester Lanes End. We are also treated to the opportunity of sampling the maze of routes in Balsall Heath known as 'The Chinese Railway'.