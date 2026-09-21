Birmingham In the Age of the Tram: The South Eastern & Northern Routes

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Birmingham in the age of the Tram South - Eastern & Northern Routes

David Harvey

A further volume of photographs showing the enormous changes that have overtaken Birmingham and its surrounding suburbs and towns in the 50 years since the last tram ran in August 1953. First published some ten years ago as Volume 1 of A Nostalgic Look At Birmingham Trams, this pictorial survey has been substantially revised for this new re-formatted edition. David Harvey takes us along side streets and main roads to South Yardley, Tyseley, Acocks Green, Ladywood, Lozells, Perry Barr, Witton, Short Heath, Erdington, Pype Hayes, Washwood Heath and Alum Rock, contrasting the bustle of the city centre, the leafy outer suburbs with their forward-looking reserved tram-tracks, and the grim industrial area around Saltley, where the air was heavy with the output of the gas works and nearby steam locomotive sheds — a world apart from today's modern landscape!