Birmingham Buses at Work Part 1

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Birmingham Buses At Work : part 1

David Harvey

Birmingham was quite slow to introduce buses, but was at the forefront of vehicle development and passenger comfort in the 1920s and '30s, with one of the first top-covered fleets. This book examines the chronological development of the Birmingham bus, and its geographical, historical and social aspects in the very varied urban landscape of the pre-war city.