Aviation Surprise Book Box

Product
£20.00

More Information

Aviation Surprise Book Box

What’s inside, well that’s the surprise.

What you can be sure of, is that for £20 – you will get over £50 worth of Aviation books from our collection – saving 60%. All aspects of aviation history are covered in authoritative detail. The aviators and aircraft of the Second World War are profiled by our titles alongside more modern fighters, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft and transports. ‘Secret projects’ and experimental designs are also an important part of the portfolio. Your books delivered to your door.