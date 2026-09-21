Attacker

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£14.95

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Attacker


The Royal Navy’s First Operational Jet Fighter

Renowned aviation author Richard A. Franks presents a detailed and fully illustrated account of the Supermarine Attacker in service, from the prototype to the sole remaining preserved example. It includes 23 specially commissioned and highly accurate side, four-view and squadron badge illustrations in full colour, with more than 80 black and white and colour photographs. A listing of all airframes and histories is also included.

 