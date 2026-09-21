Amanco Hired Man Restoration Project

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Stationary Engine Magazine: Amanco Hired Man Restoration Project

Paperback: 96 pages
Publisher: Kelsey Media (2013)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1909786268
ISBN-13: 978-1909786264

Introduction
The Amanco engines are almost certainly the most popular and prolific horizontal stationary engines among enthusiasts in Britain, which is perhaps a little odd because in their country of origin, America, they were comparatively quite obscure. However it came about, they seemed to fit the British farm engine market perfectly, even though British engines themselves were highly regarded world-wide.

The result being; that when we looked for a horizontal engine for a restoration project, following our previous restorations (Lister D Type, Ruston-Hornsby and Wolseley WD2) the Amanco came straight to the top of the list.

David Appleton is a very accomplished and talented restorer and we were very lucky to be able to persuade him to take on the task (which made him a very brave, accomplished and talented restorer!).

The advantage of such a detailed and exhaustive restoration story, is that it injects extra, much needed, consistent; technical/practical content into Stationary Engine. I am sure that many current readers of the magazine have found it very useful and by putting all the parts together in this book, it will also be an extremely handy guide to future engine enthusiasts.

Gordon Wright
Editor

Contents
Part 1: Looking at some of the varieties and choosing the model
Part 2: Assessing the chosen candidate
Part 3: Starting the strip-down, including removing the key and pulley
Part 4: Removing: Magneto/bracket, ignitor, fuel system , piston/con rod
Part 5: Removing: drain tap, governor weights, first flywheel
Part 6: Strip down completed: main bearing and second flywheel
Part 7: Cleaning cylinder head, cutting dies, scale removal, replacing studs
Part 8: Honing the bore, crankcase clean-up
Part 9: Reviving old paint, preparing for new paint, types of paint
Part 10: Building the trolley
Part 11: Trolley building continued
Part 12: Cleaning more parts and reinstalling the crank and main bearings
Part 13: Camshaft and piston strip-down
Part 14: Repairing and re-installing the piston
Part 15: Stripping down the head
Part 16: Cleaning up and repairing the head, including making gaskets
Part 17: Cleaning/fitting exhaust, preparing push-rod, magneto bracket
Part 18: Detent arm, ignitor striker, front push-rod support
Part 19: Mixer/carburettor strip down, fuel pipe
Part 20: Completing fuel system, sorting/fitting flywheels and drain tap
Part 21: Completing flywheel cleaning and re-fitting
Part 22: Cleaning and refitting the Ignitor
Part 23: Magneto and timing
Part 24: Crank-guard, pulley and final finishing-off
Part 25: Final check over, firing-up and running