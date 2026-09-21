Allotment Days

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Allotment Days

Paperback: 80 pages
Publisher: New Holland Publishers Ltd (1 Mar. 2007)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1845376846
ISBN-13: 978-1845376840

Author: Matt Biggs The rise in the popularity of allotments means that the old image of flat-capped men leaning on spades is no longer valid. This book aims to bring to life the unorthodox, the highly successful and the occasionally absurd, activities going on down the allotment plots. From a singer/songwriter travelling the length of the country to catalogue allotment life, to solar-powered chicken coops, pumpkin art and prize-winning plot owners - there's more than originally meets the eye. "Allotment Days" also offers an array of allotment tips and hints so you, too, can make the most of your allotment.