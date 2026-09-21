A Nostalgic Tour of Wolverhampton Volume 3

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Nostalgic Tour of Wolverhampton

David Harvey & John Hughes

This third volume takes in the routes to the north-east and east of the town, together with the trolleybus route west to Whitmore Reans and the bus services beyond to Pendeford and Codsall. Also included are services to Bushbury Hill, Pear Tree (Low Hill), Amos Lane, Wednesfield Road and beyond, Willenhall Road, Walsall, Bilston and Darlaston.