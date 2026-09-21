A Century of Parrots

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A Century of Parrots

A Century of Parrots tells the story of the trappers, the dealers and smugglers, and the collectors who contributed to the decline of so many parrot species; and of the conservation efforts in the last two decades of the 20th century. This well-researched cultural history includes chapters on aviculture, species trade, zoos and collections, conservation, and many more.

Hardcover: 290 Pages
Author: Rosemary Low
ISBN: 0953133753