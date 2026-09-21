A Brief History of Fighting Ships

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A Breif History of Fighting Ships

A Breif History of Fighting Ships:
Surveying the turbulent years of the Napoleonic wars, 1793 to 1815, this masterly chronicle tells the stirring story of the Ship of the Line—the vast, beautiful, and deadly battleships that played a vital role in that titanic conflict. The text adeptly explains the ships’ construction and armaments, the daily life of the men who served, and the problems faced by commanders of the time, in battles that include the Glorious First of June, the Battle of the Nile, and, of course, Trafalgar.

Paperback: 208 pages Publisher: Carroll & Graf (April 10, 2002)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 078670988X
ISBN-13: 978-0786709885