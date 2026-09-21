Triumph:Pictorial History of The Great British Marque Hardback Book

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Triumph:Pictorial History of the Great British Marque

JAMES ROBINSON

Triumph is truly one of the most enduringly popular names in  motorcycling. The word itself literally means to win and Triumph  the motorcycle maker has, for the most part of its 100-plus years,been a world-class winner. Author James Robinson, editor of  The Classic MotorCycle magazine, delves into the recesses of the Mortons photographic archive to find rare images of beautiful Triumph machines from every era of the company’s history –  from the early days in the late Victorian age to the Great War, the Vintage period (1918-1930), the 30s, the Second World War, the 1950s boom years, the cool 60s, the difficult 70s, the death and rebirth of Triumph in the 80s and beyond –  right up to the present day.