The Tramways of Aberdeen 1956 Hardback Book

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£27.00

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In the year 1956 the Aberdeen tramway system was down to two routes, the Bridges route between Dee and Don and Beach/Castle Street to Woodend/Hazlehead.
This is the second book in a series that will be featuring the wonderful views of David and John Clarke taken in the year 1956. I have, in a number of previous books, featured a large number from Davids collection, not so many from Johns. On 10th and 11th July, David and John visited Aberdeen and the collection of rare, evocative and unpublished views that follows are a record of their visit. I most sincerely thank David and John for access to their rare and wonderful collection of negatives and slides. Note, that all the views are in chronological order, with David and John, on the same day, miles apart. Also in this volume there are a number of unpublished views from the collection of Mike Stephen, and from the inspector records from 1956 an insight to the operations of trams in Aberdeen.