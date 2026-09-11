Trams and Recollections: Edinburgh 1956

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The final year of tramway operation in Edinburgh had arrived, 1956, but there were still a significant number of routes and trams still operating at the start of the year. Trams still worked routes 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17 19, 23 and 28. On March 11 route 7 was replaced by buses and route 17 was withdrawn without bus replacement. Leith tram depot closed on 5 May and tram routes 6 and 19 ceased on 27 May. On June 16 routes 13 and 14 were withdrawn. Sadly, the last trams for a longtime ran in Edinburgh on 16 November.
This is the first book in a series that will be featuring the wonderful views of David and John Clarke taken in the year 1956. I have, in a number of previous books, featured a large number from Davids collection, not so many from Johns. On 2nd,  3rd  and 12th July, David and John visited Edinburgh and the collection of rare, evocative and unpublished views that follows are a record of their visit I most sincerely thank David and John for access to their rare and wonderful collection of negatives and slides. Note, that all the views are in chronological order, with David and John, on the same day, many miles apart.