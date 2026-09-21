The Tramways of Glasgow 1956 Hardback Book

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In 1956 it was decided to reduce and ultimately abandon the entire tram system. Initially, with a few exceptions such as the routes to Clydebank and Dalmuir, all services were cut back to the city boundary thus relieving the Corporation of road maintenance costs outside its own limits. This affected the long, inter-urban services to Barrhead, Paisley, Renfrew, Milngavie, Coatbridge and Airdrie.
This is the fourth book in series that will be featuring the wonderful views of David and John Clarke taken in the year 1956. I have, in a number of previous books, featured a large number from Davids collection, not so many from Johns. During the summer months of 1956, David and John visited Glasgow and the collection of rare, evocative and unpublished views that follows are a record of their visit. I most sincerely thank David and John for access to their rare and wonderful collection of negatives and slides. Note, that all the views are in chronological order, with David and John, on the same day, miles apart. A number of views in this book feature the Glasgow tram routes that closed in 1956.