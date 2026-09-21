Buses, Coaches And Recollections:1979

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Buses, Coaches and Recollections: 1979

HENRY CONN

The wonderful buses and coaches of 1979 are showcased in this fully illustrated volume. It was an eventful year which saw the end of the ‘Winter of Discontent’, the Royal Navy’s withdrawal from Malta, the opening of the Jubilee Line and Margaret Thatcher becoming Prime Minister. Among the vehicles pictured are rare and unusual models as well as types that will be familiar to older readers. This series is intended to build into a collection placing road transport in the context of key events, thus providing an historical perspective of travel in times past.