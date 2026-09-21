Transformation of the Western Region (SLP Limited Edition)

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£34.00

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This limited edition illustrates the work of Network Rail during the past eight years to transform the Western Region from a diesel-only railway with track layouts from the 1960s and '70s to a modern electrified railway from Paddington to Cardiff and Newbury, with enhanced capability, new signalling systems and widespread equipment renewals, including the new station and flyovers at Reading.Using never before published photographs of the work both under way and completed, it provides a unique insight into the work involved. As well as covering the core section of the route between Paddington and Bristol, it also extends into Wales, Devon and Cornwall, emphasising the widespread nature of the work.As well as numerous photographs, it also includes track diagrams of new layouts, the campaign diagrams utilised during the big blockade works, and showing key stages of the works and milestones attained. This limited edition also includes previously unreleased photographs of this challenging electrification project as well as the extensive Crossrail works from Paddington to Maidenhead, supported by archive photographs on the lines and photographs capturing the human element of the works over the last eight years.