Severn Valley Railway Visitor Guide (10th Edition)

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£5.00

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The Severn Valley Railway is a full-sized standard-gauge line running regular steam-hauled passenger trains, used by visitors, tourists and enthusiasts alike, between Kidderminster in Worcestershire and Bridgnorth in Shropshire, a distance of 16 miles. The journey is certainly an interesting one, for the Railway closely follows course of the River Severn for most of its route.The highlight of the trip is the crossing of the River Severn by means of Victoria Bridge, a massive 200-foot single span high above the water. There being few roads in the valley, most of the scenery can only be viewed by the Railway's passengers; the landscape is quite varied and largely unspoilt, being punctuated only by the 'olde worlde' charm of several stations, each one giving ready access to local villages and riverside walks.The SVR Vistor Guide is the ideal companion for a trip along this popular preserved line. The guide takes us station by station along the line and provides the history of the rebuilding of the railway, the facilities on offer, details of the locomotives and rolling stock that has been used on the line and much more. This 72pp book is sure to prove popular with visitors, would-be visitors and of course railway enthusiasts nationwide.